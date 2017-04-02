Wofford Invitation next for APSU Men’s Golf

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – After a well-earned week of rest, Austin Peay State University men’s golf gets back to work this week at the Coca-Cola Wofford Invitational, hosted by Wofford at the Country Club of Spartanburg.

This will be Austin Peay’s third consecutive year venturing to Spartanburg for the Terrier’s spring home event, held annually since 1988.

This year, the 6,648-yard par-72 will feature teams from Appalachian State, Bethune-Cookman, Francis Marion, George Mason, Gardner-Webb, North Dakota State, Presbyterian, Radford and USC Upstate, along with the Govs and host Wofford.

Junior Hunter Tidwell secured his hold on the top spot two weeks ago thanks to his top-five finish at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate—he shot 210 (six-under par), becoming the second Gov to shoot under par for 54 holes during the 2016-17 season.

Erik Hedberg, fresh off a spring-best 12th-place finish in Sevierville two weeks ago, hopes to use his previous experience in Spartanburg to his advantage. The senior will be taking in the course for the third time as a Governor; he opened the 2016 event with a 69, ultimately finishing 52nd overall.

Sophomore Sean Butscher will slot into the No. 3 spot this week, with a pair of freshmen—Alex Vegh and Austin Lancaster—rounding out the lineup. Freshman Michael Busse was scheduled to compete as the individual but has been taken out of the tournament due to illness.

With rain a near-certainty Monday in Spartanburg, South Carolina, delays are probable. The Govs will be paired with USC Upstate and an individual grouping, scheduled to go of holes No. 13-16 in a 8:30am (CT) shotgun start.

