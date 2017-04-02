“The World Goes ‘Round’” to be presented by APSU Theatre and Dance this week

Clarksville, TN – Kander and Ebb’s “The World Goes ‘Round” will be presented by the Austin Peay State University Department of Theatre and Dance, in association with the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts to celebrate show tunes from both stage and screen next week at the Trahern Theatre.

The musical, directed by APSU professor Darren Michael and featuring choreography by APSU associate professor Marcus Hayes and musical direction by APSU associate professor Dr. Christopher Hayes, runs from Wednesday, April 5th, through Saturday, April 8th, with performances beginning at 7:30pm each night. A special matinee performance will take place at 2:00pm on Sunday, April 9th.

The parade of songs is woven through a story featuring humor, romance, dance and non-stop melody, all celebrating life and the fighting spirit shown by five individuals going through a whirlwind life of love, babies and a lot of coffee.

Michael said Kander and Ebb, who have penned celebrated musicals such as “Cabaret” and “Chicago,” were famous for “highly theatrical” work that engaged audiences. In APSU’s production, he says the cast and crew’s goal is to bring that same energy to the campus community.

“What we’ve tried to do in this production is invite the audience in, allowing them to become a part of the show,” Michael said. “(Kander and Ebb’s) work is always a tease to the audience. Yes, they explore some wonderfully deep themes and emotions, but they also want to make sure the audience is very engaged.

“We’ve made sure that the audience knows that they are our focus from the opening number,” Michael added. “We break the fourth wall immediately from the first song. And continue that throughout. I hope no one feels safe and feels that at any moment there may be a performer in an audience member’s lap.”

Tickets for “The World Goes ‘Round” are $10.00 for students/military/seniors and $15.00 for adults.

For more information, contact the Trahern Theatre box office at 931.221.7379 or by emailing boxoffice@apsu.edu

