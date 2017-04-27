AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Reach Ten Month High

Clarksville has some of the cheapest gas prices in the state of Tennessee.

Tampa, FL – Tennessee gas prices reached $2.18 on Thursday – the highest daily average since June 2016. The Tennessee average declined every day since, averaging $2.17 on Sunday.

“Falling oil and wholesale gas prices should signal lower prices at the pump this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, oil prices have been fickle this year, so motorists should expect continued volatility in the next couple of months as oil prices fluctuate, demand rises, and refineries complete the switchover to more expensive summer blends.”

Tennessee Gas Prices

The most expensive metro markets in the state are Memphis ($2.19), Knoxville ($2.19), and Nashville ($2.18).

metro markets in the state are Memphis ($2.19), Knoxville ($2.19), and Nashville ($2.18). The least expensive metro markets in the state are Clarksville/Hopkinsville ($2.10), Chattanooga ($2.13), and Johnson City/Kingsport/Bristol ($2.15)

Motorists can find the lowest gas prices in their area by downloading the free AAA Mobile app.

Oil Prices Hit 3-week Lows

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI was down $1.09 on the day, to settle at $49.62. The decrease over last week’s settlement came amid news that Russia said it would be willing to extend its cut to crude oil production that was agreed upon with OPEC last year.

However, demand continues to grow steadily, with total U.S. petroleum deliveries in March reaching their highest point for this time of the year since 2008, according to the American Petroleum Institute. OPEC, Russia and other producers agreed to cut production by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) during the first half of the year.

They will reconvene on May 25th to discuss the potential of extending the agreement through the second half of 2017. Analysts are pessimistic the extension will carry, based on concerns that OPEC would lose market share to the United States, whose shale oil sector has helped push domestic inventories to record levels.

Fuel Fundamentals

(Based on weekly data provided by the EIA)

Crude oil prices declined $3 last week, settling at $49.62 on Friday – the lowest daily settlement since March 29th

declined $3 last week, settling at $49.62 on Friday – the lowest daily settlement since March 29th Wholesale gasoline prices are 10 cents less than a week ago

are 10 cents less than a week ago U.S. crude inventories declined 0.10 percent to 1.2 million barrels

declined 0.10 percent to 1.2 million barrels Domestic crude production rose 17 barrels a day to 9.3 million

rose 17 barrels a day to 9.3 million Gasoline demand declined by 0.56 percent

declined by 0.56 percent Gasoline inventories remain slightly lower than last year, but climbed more than a half percent compared to the week before

remain slightly lower than last year, but climbed more than a half percent compared to the week before Gasoline production rose 1.4 percent; eclipsing year-ago levels

rose 1.4 percent; eclipsing year-ago levels Refineries increased capacity 4 percentage points; surpassing year-ago levels

The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance.

Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.

Current and Past Price Averages

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Highest Price on Record National $2.420 $2.421 $2.407 $2.292 $2.131 $4.114 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.458 $2.461 $2.421 $2.298 $2.075 $4.079 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.282 $2.284 $2.288 $2.167 $2.086 $4.164 (9/15/2008) Tennessee $2.173 $2.175 $2.175 $2.041 $1.949 $4.118 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 57 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at AAA.com.

Sections

Topics