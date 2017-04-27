|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU Baseball travels to UT Martin this weekend Newer: Nashville Sounds pitcher Sonny Gray delivers six inning shutout in 9-2 win »
AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Reach Ten Month High
Clarksville has some of the cheapest gas prices in the state of Tennessee.
Tampa, FL – Tennessee gas prices reached $2.18 on Thursday – the highest daily average since June 2016. The Tennessee average declined every day since, averaging $2.17 on Sunday.
“Falling oil and wholesale gas prices should signal lower prices at the pump this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, oil prices have been fickle this year, so motorists should expect continued volatility in the next couple of months as oil prices fluctuate, demand rises, and refineries complete the switchover to more expensive summer blends.”
Tennessee Gas Prices
Motorists can find the lowest gas prices in their area by downloading the free AAA Mobile app.
Oil Prices Hit 3-week Lows
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI was down $1.09 on the day, to settle at $49.62. The decrease over last week’s settlement came amid news that Russia said it would be willing to extend its cut to crude oil production that was agreed upon with OPEC last year.
However, demand continues to grow steadily, with total U.S. petroleum deliveries in March reaching their highest point for this time of the year since 2008, according to the American Petroleum Institute. OPEC, Russia and other producers agreed to cut production by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) during the first half of the year.
They will reconvene on May 25th to discuss the potential of extending the agreement through the second half of 2017. Analysts are pessimistic the extension will carry, based on concerns that OPEC would lose market share to the United States, whose shale oil sector has helped push domestic inventories to record levels.
Fuel Fundamentals
(Based on weekly data provided by the EIA)
The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance.
Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.
Current and Past Price Averages
Regular Unleaded Gasoline
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
About The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 57 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at AAA.com.
SectionsNews
TopicsAAA, Bristol TN, Chattanooga TN, Clarksville TN, Crude Oil, Florida, Gas Prices, Georgia, Hopkinsville KY, Johnson City TN, Kingsport TN, Knoxville TN, Mark Jenkins, memphis tn, Nashville TN, NYMEX, Oil Price Information Service, Oil Prices, OPEC, OPIS, Russia, Tampa FL, Tennessee, Tennessee Gas Prices, The Auto Club Group, U.S. Oil Production, United States, Wright Express, WTI
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed