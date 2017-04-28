|
Annual Industry Appreciation Lunch to be held May 11th
Clarksville, TN – On May 11th, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board will hold their annual Industry Appreciation Lunch.
This event is for all company employees.
Come out to Beachaven Vineyards & Winery on May 11th, 2017 between 11:00am until 2:00pm for a free lunch as a way to say ‘thank-you’ to all those who make up our incredible local workforce.
Beachhaven Winery is located at 1100 Dunlop Lane in Clarksville.
For more information or if you would like to pre-order large quantities, please contact Robin Burton at rburton@clarksville.tn.us
