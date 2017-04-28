Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Annual Industry Appreciation Lunch to be held May 11th

April 28, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development BoardClarksville, TN – On May 11th, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board will hold their annual Industry Appreciation Lunch.

This event is for all company employees.

Annual Industry Appreciation Lunch to be held May 11th


Come out to Beachaven Vineyards & Winery on May 11th, 2017 between 11:00am until 2:00pm for a free lunch as a way to say ‘thank-you’ to all those who make up our incredible local workforce.

Beachhaven Winery is located at 1100 Dunlop Lane in Clarksville.

For more information or if you would like to pre-order large quantities, please contact Robin Burton at rburton@clarksville.tn.us


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives