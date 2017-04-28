Annual Industry Appreciation Lunch to be held May 11th

Clarksville, TN – On May 11th, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board will hold their annual Industry Appreciation Lunch.

This event is for all company employees.

Beachhaven Winery is located at 1100 Dunlop Lane in Clarksville.

For more information or if you would like to pre-order large quantities, please contact Robin Burton at rburton@clarksville.tn.us

