|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month Newer: Annual Industry Appreciation Lunch to be held May 11th »
APSU Baseball crushes UT Martin, 19-4
APSU Sports Information
Martin, TN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball starting pitcher Josh Rye was given plenty of run support and went seven innings to lead the Governors to an impressive 19-4 victory in the opening game of its Ohio Valley Conference series against UT Martin, Friday afternoon at Skyhawk Field.
Austin Peay (19-20, 10-11 OVC) was at its most dangerous with two outs in the opener. The Governors scored their first nine runs – and 14 of their 19 – with two outs. The Governors finished the game batting 11-for-19 in two-out situations.No Governor batter was more dangerous with two outs on the board than left fielder Malcolm Tipler, who went 3-for-3. He delivered a two-run, two-out double in the second inning that capped a four-run second inning that gave the Govs the lead for good.
Tipler would find another two-out hit in the fourth inning single that helped keep the inning alive and led to a five-run outburst behind him as the Govs extended their lead to 9-3. Finally, his run-scoring double in the seventh inning capped another four-run frame as APSU widened its lead further, 13-3.
Rye (6-1) benefitted from the Govs second offensive outburst in as many games, going a career-high tying seven innings while holding UT Martin to four runs on eight hits. He was helped mightily by an impressive effort by the APSU defense which turned a school record-tying four double plays.
That Govs defense kept UT Martin (18-22, 7-12 OVC) from stringing together any long rallies. The Skyhawks biggest threat came in the third frame when the first three batters reached base via a hit.
Rye would get an out with a ground ball that turned into a run-scoring fielder’s choice then induced another ground ball that the Govs turned into an inning-ending double play, limiting the damage to two runs.
The Skyhawks would get another opportunity in the seventh against Rye when the first two batters reached base safely.
Rye again got a ground ball the defense turned into a pair of outs. While the Skyhawks would get a run, the defensive effort foiled a larger opportunity.
Thirteen different Govs hitters ended the game with a base hit, including all nine starters. Tipler led the effort his 3-for-5, three RBI outing that included a pair of doubles. Right fielder Chase Hamilton and pinch hitter Alex Sala also had home runs in the win.
UTM starter Winston Cannon (4-3) began the day by striking out four of the first seven batters he faced, but could not consistently stymie the Govs offense en route to the loss. He was tagged for 10 runs on nine hits and six walks in his 6.1 innings.
Skyhawks center fielder Creighton Eldridge led the Skyhawks nine-hit outing with a 2-for-4, two RBI performance. His effort included a leadoff home run in the third and a RBI single in the seventh – the first and last Skyhawks runs, respectively.
Who Governed
Rye turned in a quality outing for his season’s third OVC victory, helped by a Govs defense that turned a school-record tying four double plays. The Govs starter tied his career-best with seven innings pitched and did not allow a walk – his longest outing this season without allowing a free pass. Rye limited the Skyhawks to four runs in seven innings and needed just 97 pitches in the outing.
Silver Linings
Tying Twin Killings
Two Out Tormentors
Everyone Gets A Hit
Another Pinch Hit Long Ball
Austin Peay and UT Martin will continue their three-game OVC set with an 11:00am, Saturday doubleheader at Skyhawk Field.
SectionsSports
TopicsAlex Sala, Andrew Flaherty, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Baseball, APSU Men's Baseball, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Chase Hamilton, Creighton Eldridge, Governors, Govs, Josh Rye, Malcolm Tipler, Martin TN, Middle Tennessee, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Skyhawk Field, Skyhawks, UT-Martin, UTM, Winston Cannon
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed