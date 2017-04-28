APSU Softball drops doubleheader at SIU Edwardsville

APSU Sports Information

Edwardsville, IL – Austin Peay State University’s offense failed to produce any runs in its Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader versus Southern Illinois Edwardsville, Friday at Cougar Field, with the Govs taking 8-0 and 1-0 losses.

Austin Peay’s best chance to score in the opener came in the top of the fourth inning, with Danielle Liermann picking up the Govs first hit – a double to lead off the inning – and moving to third base an out later on an single by Carly Mattson, but was stranded in scoring position.

The Cougars would tally their final run in the bottom of the fifth to seal away the 8-0 final.

Game 2 would be a pitcher’s duel with APSU’s Autumn Hanners (6-13) scattering seven hits in giving up only one run, coming in the third inning, while walking one and striking out three.

Despite only one hit in the game – a one-out single in the top of the seventh inning by Christiana Gable – the Govs had a chance to tie the game.

Kelsey Gray would come in to pinch runner for Gable and move into scoring position as the tying run when Mattson drew a walk.

But that would be as close as the Govs would get with the next two batters going down on strikes to end the game.

The Govs only other scoring chance came in the top of the third inning when Drew Dudley opened the inning by drawing a walk and move to second on a passed ball, but was stranded there.

Austin Peay will closeout its final road trip of the regular season, noon Sunday, with a doubleheader at Eastern Illinois.

