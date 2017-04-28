APSU Track and Field at Memphis Tiger Invitational this weekend

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – As the calendar gets set to turn over to May—with the Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships and NCAA East Preliminary looming—Austin Peay State University track and field gets another chance to refine its skills at the Memphis Tiger Invitational, hosted by the University of Memphis.

Memphis, well-known in track and field circles for churning out quality pole vaulters, will be a good place for Austin Peay’s trio of Savannah Amato, Dascha Hix and Gretchen Rosch to test their skills. Not only will they go up against a pair of Memphis athletes who have already hit 13 feet this season, Southeast Missouri’s Sierra Maddox—the main OVC foe standing between the Govs and a sweep of the podium at the OVC Championships—will be in attendance, as well as a trio of freshmen vaulters from Arkansas State who have already eclipsed 12 feet this season.

APSU Legends Award winner Kaylnn Pitts will get the week off, but Chancis Jones will get another crack at bumping her qualifying marks up; Jones ranks 75th in the long jump and 81st in the triple in the NCAA East and will test herself against top-40 competition in form of Memphis’ Chardae Greenlee (triple) and Alabama A&M’s Charrie Dennard (long).

Senior Myiah Johnson and Murray State’s Jabreuna Brimlett will square off in Heat One of the 100m hurdles in another potential OVC finals preview. With four of nine runners scheduled to compete in the heat boasting sub-14 second marks, it should provide a fast field to help Johnson move up from her current standing of 67th in the NCAA East region.

Emmaculate Kiplagat will go for her fifth consecutive win in a 36-runner field in the 5000m run, including 13 competitors with sub-18 minute qualifying marks.

With weather potentially affecting competition this weekend, be sure to keep track of impending schedule changes via Twitter (@AustinPeayXCTF). Live results will be provided by CFPI Timing and a complete recap will be available after the meet at LetsGoPeay.com.

