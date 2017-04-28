Clarksville Gas and Water announces Madison Street Water Outage and Lane Closure Planned

Saturday, May 6th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has planned an extended water outage on Saturday, May 6th, at 11:00pm on Madison Street for water valve replacement work, if weather permits.

Residents and businesses along Madison Street from Liberty Parkway to Golf Club Lane at the Madison Street and Memorial Drive intersection will be affected by the water outage. Tanglewood Drive, Cherokee Trail and the Eastern Hills Drive areas will also be affected by the outage.

Low water pressure may be possible.

Additionally, the outer eastbound lane of Madison Street will be closed between Crossland Avenue and Haynes Street during the work.

Motorists are asked to slow down, obey directional signs and be alert to workers and equipment when approaching the work zone.

The valve work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 7:00am the following morning.

