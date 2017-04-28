Dodging the Roadkill: The Newberry Opera House

Newberry, SC – On a recent trip to South Carolina, a friend suggested to me that I pay a visit to Newberry South Carolina, just to see the Newberry Opera House.

Huh? Me? Opera?

The thing about traveling on a motorcycle, is that not only do you travel the “road less traveled,” but you will invariably see people and places that you would otherwise miss. That’s the whole point of being a biker. It’s not just the thrill of the motorcycle, it’s the doors it will open in your life. To see things you wouldn’t normally see, or to meet people you otherwise wouldn’t meet.

It’s the home of Newberry College affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Other points of interest include the Wells Japanese Garden, Sumter National Forest, and the Newberry Opera House.

The Opera House is a fully restored historic building that hosts popular artists and shows, including theater companies and local organizations.

Once the home of town government, for offices, a jail and the fire station, the top floor was used for theater productions and more. It was fully restored in 1998 and attracted national touring artists to the little town to perform.

Performances drew thousands to the facility as it does today.

Designed in the French Gothic style, the architecture is amazing and the interior is as stylish as you would expect.

I love old buildings because when you look at them you just know that there is so much history staring at you and you want to know ALL of the stories.

The weekend I passed through, they were hosting the “Classic Nashville Roadshow” starring Jason Petty and Katie Deal, performing all the greats from Johnny and Loretta, Patsy Cline, Conway Twitty and more.

I enjoyed a little detour off the interstate to take a look at history.

