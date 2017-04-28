At Home to open Decor Superstore in Clarksville on May 10th, 2017

Specialty retailer brings on-trend furniture and accessories for any style or budget

Plano, TX – At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) will open its new Clarksville location on May 10th, at 2780 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The home décor superstore will be more than 100,000 square-feet and is Tennessee’s 7th location, offering more than 50,000 home items from furniture, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal items.

Shoppers will find fresh ideas throughout the store, with room vignettes that are continually updated to showcase new trends and seasonal items. More than 400 new products are brought in each week to provide fresh inspiration.

Grand opening events include a ribbon-cutting at 9:00am, Friday, May 19th with the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, followed by mystery gift card giveaways to the first 50 people in line during the grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 20th.

This new retail destination brings 25 jobs to Clarksville.

About At Home

At Home (NASDAQ: HOME), the home decor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from sofas, dining sets, mattresses and patio furniture to lamps, pillows, kitchenware and rugs and more, plus seasonal decor that includes yard displays, lights, and Christmas trees. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 123 stores in 30 states.

For more information, visit the company online http://www.athome.com or find us on Facebook (AtHomeStores), Instagram (AtHomeStores) or Pinterest (AtHomeStores).

