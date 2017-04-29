Austin Peay State University Softball at Eastern Illinois, Sunday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s softball team will close out the road portion of its 2017 regular-season schedule versus Eastern Illinois, noon, Sunday at Glenn & Joan Williams Field, looking to win its most true road contests since the 2012 season.

The Austin Peay-Eastern Illinois doubleheader will be the 64th and 65th games in the all-time series between the Govs and Panthers, the seventh-most played for APSU in its history, dating back to their first meeting on April 5th, 1997.

APSU trails in the series 50-13, having lost the last five games played between the two programs, with the Govs last victory coming on March 18, 2015 in an 8-7 final at Cheryl Holt Field.

Offensively after 46 games this season, they are led by sophomore third baseman Danielle Liermann‘s .317 batting average – which includes a team-best 12 doubles to go with nine home runs, along with a team-high 34 runs driven in.

Liermann also became only the second player in APSU history to record 100 career hits in her first two seasons, this past Wednesday with a fourth-inning single versus TSU, joining Louranda Sanders (1998-2001) as the only other Gov to accomplish the feat.

Sophomore catcher Carly Mattson and red-shirt sophomore outfielder Kacy Acree are hitting just below the .300 mark for the season, with Mattson coming in at .296 and Acree sitting at .293.

Mattson has also recorded a team-high 10 home runs and 19 walks, with collecting 21 RBI and scoring 22 runs.

Acree has scored a team-best 31 runs and 15 stolen bases, to go with eight doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 26 RBI.

Sophomore shortstop Kendall Vedder has also posted solid numbers this season, batting .281, with eight doubles and six home runs to go with 21 RBI and 22 runs scored.

In the circle, senior Autumn Hanners and freshman Kelsey Gross have carried most the workload this season for the Govs, with Hanners leading the team with a 3.28 ERA in 123.2 inning pitched in her 26 appearances, while posting a 6-13 win-loss mark and 56 strikeouts.

Gross is 9-9 on the season, also in 26 appearances, with 106 innings pitched, a 6.14 ERA and a team-high 76 strikeouts.

Senior Christiana Gable (1-6, 5.09 ERA, 23 k’s in 42.2 innings) has the other Govs win this season.

