|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Dodging the Roadkill: Visiting the Ghost of Alice Flagg Newer: Austin Peay State University Spring Commencement speaker to be TBR vice chair Emily Reynolds »
Clarksville’s Valleybrook Park to get new Playgrounds
Clarksville, TN – Valleybrook Park, a neighborhood green space on Crossland Avenue near downtown, will be getting a $447,000 facelift thanks to a federal grant secured by the City of Clarksville.
Improvements include two new playgrounds, a new restrooms, a new pavilion, conversion of the current restrooms to an additional pavilion, and repaving of the parking lot.The park will close Monday, May 1st when Hill Construction begins the work. It will reopen in September.
“Green spaces are important resources for families, and Valleybrook Park — with its basketball and volleyball courts and playground — is a perfect example of a well-rounded neighborhood park,” Mayor Kim McMillan said. “We worked hard to secure this federal grant, which will allow us to make it an even better place for children to play and get some exercise.”
Money for the project comes from disaster relief resources distributed by the federal Community Development Block Grant program. Valleybrook qualified for the grant because of damage sustained in the Flood of 2010, which reduced the park’s capacity.
The project also will improve safety in the park by relocating the restrooms. The existing restrooms were across the parking lot from the playground area, which forced youngsters to cross the lot to reach them. The new restrooms will eliminate that flaw.
About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department
The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.
To learn more call 931.645.7476.
SectionsNews
TopicsCity of Clarksville, Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department, Clarksville Parks and Recreation, Clarksville TN, Community Development Block Grant program, Crossland Avenue, Grant, pavilion, Playgrounds, Valleybrook Park
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed