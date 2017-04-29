Clarksville’s Valleybrook Park to get new Playgrounds

Clarksville, TN – Valleybrook Park, a neighborhood green space on Crossland Avenue near downtown, will be getting a $447,000 facelift thanks to a federal grant secured by the City of Clarksville.

Improvements include two new playgrounds, a new restrooms, a new pavilion, conversion of the current restrooms to an additional pavilion, and repaving of the parking lot.

“Green spaces are important resources for families, and Valleybrook Park — with its basketball and volleyball courts and playground — is a perfect example of a well-rounded neighborhood park,” Mayor Kim McMillan said. “We worked hard to secure this federal grant, which will allow us to make it an even better place for children to play and get some exercise.”

Money for the project comes from disaster relief resources distributed by the federal Community Development Block Grant program. Valleybrook qualified for the grant because of damage sustained in the Flood of 2010, which reduced the park’s capacity.

The project also will improve safety in the park by relocating the restrooms. The existing restrooms were across the parking lot from the playground area, which forced youngsters to cross the lot to reach them. The new restrooms will eliminate that flaw.

