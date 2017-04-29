North Clarksville Library Branch proposal meeting set for May 8th

Clarksville, TN – Do you want to see a new branch of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library built in North Clarksville?

Show your support by attending the formal Montgomery County Commission meeting on Monday, May 8th at 6:00pm.

The proposed North Branch Library concept will be presented by HBM Architects in the 3rd floor Commission Chambers of the Historic Courthouse that evening.

The library has asked for the County to fund land purchase and design of this proposed library in next year’s budget.

The only way that Commissioners (who control funding) will know that you support this initiative is if you are present at the next Commission meetings or contact your Commissioner (or both).

Contact information is available at: www.mcgtn.org/commission.

