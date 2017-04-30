Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University Softball games at Eastern Illinois Cancelled

April 30, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU SoftballCharleston, IL – Austin Peay State University’s Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader at Eastern Illinois, Sunday, has been cancelled due to rain.

There will be no make-up date.

Austin Peay Softball games against Eastern Illinois cancelled Sunday due to rain. (APSU Sports Information)

The Govs will wrap up their 2017 regular season, noon, May 6th, when they host Murray State for a doubleheader at Cheryl Holt Field.

The games will also be Senior Day for this year’s six Governors seniors: Rikki Arkansas, Allie Blackwood, Chandler Groves, Autumn Hanners, Sidney Hooper and Christiana Gable.


