|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Frazier Allen: Why Holiday Shopping Begins in Summer Newer: Nashville Sounds home game against New Orleans Baby Cakes Suspended Due to Rain »
Austin Peay State University Softball games at Eastern Illinois Cancelled
APSU Sports Information
Charleston, IL – Austin Peay State University’s Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader at Eastern Illinois, Sunday, has been cancelled due to rain.
There will be no make-up date.The Govs will wrap up their 2017 regular season, noon, May 6th, when they host Murray State for a doubleheader at Cheryl Holt Field.
The games will also be Senior Day for this year’s six Governors seniors: Rikki Arkansas, Allie Blackwood, Chandler Groves, Autumn Hanners, Sidney Hooper and Christiana Gable.
SectionsSports
TopicsAllie Blackwood, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Softball, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Autumn Hanners, Chaleston IL, Chandler Groves, Cheryl Holt Field, Christiana Gable, Eastern Illinois, Game Canceled, Murray State, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Rain, Rikki Arkansas, Sidney Hooper
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed