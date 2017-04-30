Austin Peay State University Softball games at Eastern Illinois Cancelled

APSU Sports Information

Charleston, IL – Austin Peay State University’s Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader at Eastern Illinois, Sunday, has been cancelled due to rain.

There will be no make-up date.

The games will also be Senior Day for this year’s six Governors seniors: Rikki Arkansas, Allie Blackwood, Chandler Groves, Autumn Hanners, Sidney Hooper and Christiana Gable.

