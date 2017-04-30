Dodging the Roadkill: The Fort Jackson National Cemetery

Columbia, SC – On a recent trip to South Carolina, my first, I was rolling down the interstate when I noticed a road sign for the Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

I had to visit.

I’m not a history buff, in fact it wasn’t one of my favorite courses in school, but there’s just something about being able to be among those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for me. To be able to look out across the field at all the headstones and try to just think about what they went through. To think about how they laid down their life.

When you drive into the facility, you enter down a tree lined entry way and as you approach, the grounds just open up to you. You face an American Flag and you’re just overcome with reverence and emotion.

So many, gave so much.

Burial in the National Cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces who have the minimum active duty service requirement and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.

I stopped to take some pictures and just sat there and took in the ENORMITY of where I was and said a quick prayer of thanks to those I had visited.

Take the time on your next trip and visit historical places like this and enhance your appreciation for the things that make this country great.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

