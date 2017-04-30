LBL’s Early Squirrel Season Begins May 13th

Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area’s 2017 spring squirrel hunting season will open May 13th – June 11th, in Tennessee and May 20th – June 16th, in Kentucky.

Hunters must have a valid Kentucky or Tennessee state hunting license for the state in which they are hunting. Hunters age 16 and older must also have a Land Between the Lakes Hunter Use Permit. These are available online, 24/7 at www.landbetweenthelakes.us/reservations

They are also available during regular business hours at North and South Welcome Stations, Golden Pond Visitor Center, and wherever Kentucky and Tennessee state hunting licenses are sold.

Hunters must abide by all applicable regulations and stay within legal hunting areas. The Tennessee daily bag limit is 10 with a possession limit of 20, and in Kentucky, the limits are 6 and 12, respectively. Hunters are strongly encouraged to use a tick repellent containing permethrin during these seasons.

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 800.LBL.7077 or 270.924.2000.

