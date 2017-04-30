Nashville Sounds home game against New Orleans Baby Cakes Suspended Due to Rain

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – Sunday afternoon’s game between the Nashville Sounds and New Orleans Baby Cakes was suspended due to rain at First Tennessee Park.

Heavy rain began to fall with the scored tied 0-0 in the top of the fourth inning.

The game will be finished on Sunday, June 18th when the Baby Cakes return to Nashville for the second time this season. The two teams will resume action at 5:05pm and finish the nine inning game as originally scheduled. Then the two teams will play a seven inning contest 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Fans with a ticket to today’s game may exchange it at the First Tennessee Park box office for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any 2017 home game – subject to availability.

Fans with a ticket to the original June 18th contest with New Orleans can enjoy the finish of the suspended game and the original game with just one ticket.

The two teams will wrap up the five-game series Monday afternoon at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Daniel Gossett (0-2, 6.27) starts for Nashville against right-hander Odrisamer Dispaigne (0-1, 3.55). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm.

