Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce May Events

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce several May events, providing opportunities for networking, education and recognition.

Lunch will be provided by the IDB and served at noon at the Chamber, 25 Jefferson Street. CYP annual dues are $50.00.

To learn more about monthly events or the benefits of membership, visit www.clarksvillechamber.com/chamber/clarksville-young-professionals

On Tuesday, May 9th, the Chamber will celebrate its 112th Annual Dinner & Gala at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center with a social starting at 5:30pm. The Gala serves as an opportunity to celebrate the achievements from the previous year, recognize the outgoing Board of Directors and Chairman Sidney Johnson and welcome the incoming officers and Chairman Charlie Koon. As part of the celebration, the Chamber also presents several awards to outstanding Chamber members.

Reservations to attend are required by May 3rd. For more information, please call 931.647.4341.

Industry Appreciation Day is Thursday, May 11th. In partnership with the Industrial Development Board, the Chamber hosts this annual luncheon for all manufacturing employees at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane. Lunch will be served from 11:00am-2:00pm. In 2015, manufacturing workers in Montgomery County totaled almost 4,100, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Chamber and Aspire Clarksville Foundation are partnering to host a special educational presentation about the consolidated government process on Tuesday, May 18th. The breakfast will be held at F&M Bank, 50 Franklin Street, beginning at 7:30am. Limited seating is available and the cost is $40.00. Please call 931.245.4331 for reservations.

Business After Hours is Thursday, May 18th at O’Connor’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1198 Tylertown Road from 5:00pm-7:00pm. This event is free for Chamber members and provides a great opportunity for networking, business development and fun.

About the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber of Commerce was established in 1905 to represent the interests of the business community and its membership by advancing community development, promoting the business and economic environment, and improving the welfare of the community by enhancing the quality of life in the region. Today, Chamber membership is composed of 1,625 individuals from 896 businesses and is located at 25 Jefferson Street, Suite 300.

Learn more at www.clarksvillechamber.com

