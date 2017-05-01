|
Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to hold Food for Fines, May 1st – 14th
Patrons with fines on their accounts can exchange one food donation for $1.00 in eligible fines
Clarksville, TN – From May 1st through May 14th, 2017 the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will be accepting food donations in exchange for $1.00 of eligible fines for each item.
This year’s Food for Fines benefits Manna Café, a non-profit organization that feeds the hungry.According to Manna Café’s website, food insecurity in Montgomery County affects more than 15 percent of the population, which comes out to about 28,000 people. The organization’s primary goal is to “meet people’s basic need for food, and then guide them toward positive, permanent change.”
Library card holders can bring in canned soups, canned beans, canned vegetables, canned fruits, canned meats, peanut butter, mac and cheese, boxed meals, and full-size boxes of cereal throughout the drive.
No glass, expired or opened items are accepted. Fines waives will not apply to lost items. A maximum of $30.00 in fines may be eligible. Credit cannot be applied to future fines, but anyone is welcome to make a donation, even if they don’t have fines on their account.
