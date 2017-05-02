Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Baseball’s Alex Robles earns TSWA, adidas® OVC Player of the Week awards

May 2, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU BaseballBrentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University senior right-handed pitcher and utility man Alex Robles turned in one of the rarest feats in baseball and was named the adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Player of the Week, Monday.

In addition, the Tennessee Sports Writers Association named Robles their Baseball Player of the Week, Tuesday.

APSU Baseball - Alex Robles

Robles, of Tucson, Arizona, turned the rare feat of hitting for the cycle in a game which he started on the mound and picked up the victory in second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at UT Martin.

It was part of his 5-for-5, two RBI outing in the contest that included a two-run home run that tied the game. Robles also went six innings on the mound without walking a batter, striking out six and allowing four runs.

Saturday’s performance capped an impressive week for Robles, who is a member of the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Watch List, as he finished with a .556 (10-for-18) batting –average, .619 on-base percentage and .889 slugging percentage in four games.

Robles opened the UTM series with a 2-for-5 effort in the opener that saw him score twice. He followed that with a 1-for-5, two RBI outing in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Prior to the weekend, he opened the week by reaching base in five of his six plate appearances against Western Kentucky, finishing that game 2-for-3 with two RBI and three walks.

It is the second time this season Robles has been honored by the OVC and the TSWA. Earlier this season he was named the Pitcher of the Week by both organizations following a shutout victory against Jacksonville State.


