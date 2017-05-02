APSU Women’s Golf signs Andrea Presilla, Reagan Greene

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s golf coach Sara Robson has added two signees for the upcoming season, welcoming Andrea Presilla and Reagan Greene into the fold.

A Clarksville native, Greene returns home after two seasons at Lincoln Memorial, where she was a two-time South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golf All-Tournament team honoree, including a hole-in-one at the 2017 event which earned her a spot on SportsCenter’s Top-10 Plays.

At Rossview, Greene helped lead the Hawks to the 2014 TSSAA State Championship, earning runner-up honors after an opening-round four-under par 68—the fifth-lowest opening-round score in TSSAA Tournament history.

“Reagan is a Clarksville native who has decided to return after playing two years at Lincoln Memorial,” Robson said. “She has grown as a golfer over the last two years and will come in looking to make a difference in the lineup. Her distance off the tee will allow her iron play to put her in position to make many birdies.”

“We are looking for her to use her experience in tournament play to increase the depth of our line-up,” said assistant coach Amy McCollum. “Her desire to get better on a daily basis lines up with the culture of our program. Her hard work and dedication will allow her to continue to have success as a Governor.”

A Weston, Florida native, Presilla comes with a tough-to-beat pedigree from Cypress Bay High School, where she was part of a squad which finished in the top-10 in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A Championships, including a state title in 2013-14.

An accomplished golfer as an individual, Presilla has a long list of accomplishments in her native Florida—a win in the 15-18 age group of the Honda Classic Junior Par-3 Challenge in 2016, a third-place regional finish as a senior and a runner-up in April at the South Florida PGA Section Junior Tour Championship.

“Andrea is a great fit for our program,” Robson said. “She is excited about attending Austin Peay and looking forward to making a difference in our program. She has a strong academic background and is looking forward to pursuing a degree in Psychology. We are looking forward to Andrea joining us and helping us to continue to pursue our goal of a OVC Championship.”

“We are extremely excited to have Andrea join the program,” McCollum said. “She has played very well this spring and we are looking forward to that carrying over this summer and fall. Her strong work ethic and short game skills will make her a great asset to this program in the future.”

Greene and Presilla join local Clarksville Academy standout Riley Cooper to complete Robson’s 2017 signing class.

Sections

Topics