Clarksville Gas and Water reports Madison Street Lane Closure for Sewer Service Line Replacement

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water will close both eastbound lanes of Madison Street between South Tenth Street and South Eleventh Street at 6:00pm this evening for sewer service line replacement.

The work is expected to take most of the night to complete and may cause traffic congestion.

Motorists will be directed South Tenth Street and South Eleventh Street to bypass the work zone, but may wish to choose an alternate route.

The service line replacement is anticipated to be finished and the lanes reopened by approximately 7:00am Wednesday morning.

