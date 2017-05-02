Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police charge Joshuah Williams with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals

May 2, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On May 2nd, 2017, around 00:24am, Clarksville Police Officer David Moore was in the area of 205 Walnut Street and heard a loud verbal argument coming from inside of a residence.

Then, he heard the sound of an animal yelping from inside of the residence as though it was in pain. Shortly thereafter, the yelping got louder and more intense and he heard a man yelling at the animal.

Lily was picked up by Animal Control after owner, Joshuah Williams, was arrested for Aggravated Cruelty To Animals. (Jim Knoll, CPD)

Officer Moore then saw a white unidentified animal get thrown into a window of the residence and yelp once again.

He went to the residence where the arguing and yelping had came from and contacted a man who was inside, Joshuah Williams. When Officer Moore went inside, he found a small white dog in the rear bedroom which appeared to have an injury to its paw and could barely move.

Base on his investigation, he determined the injury to the dog had been intentional. Joshuah Williams, 30, was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with: Aggravated Cruelty To Animals; Bond: $5,000.

The dog, whose name is Lily, was picked up by animal control last night and is being held in protective custody. Lily was taken to a vet this morning to be checked.

Joshuah Williams

Joshuah WilliamsName: Joshuah Williams

Gender: M
Race: B
Address: Walnut Street, Clarksville, TN
Arresting Officer: Moore
Charged With: Cruelty to Animals
Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail
Bond: $5,000.00


