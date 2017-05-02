Clarksville Police requests help identifying Attempted Robbery Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify the suspect in an attempted Robbery of a business at 1230 Peachers Mill Road which occurred on April 28th, 2017 around 00:31am.

An unknown male entered the store and demanded all the money in the drawer. When the clerk could not open the drawer, the would-be robber got angry, threw items from the counter to the floor, and left the business empty handed.

Anyone who has information can contact the lead investigator: Detective Sacco, 931.648.0656, ext 5384 or if you know his location, you can call 911, call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591 (our online tips submission program).

