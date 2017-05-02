Dodging the Roadkill: Dear Hotels, We need to talk about your Wi-Fi

Clarksville, TN – We all have our favorite hotel chains. We each have different needs and expectations when we travel. But the one thing that is absolutely imperative for me is the internet.

I’m writing stories on the road and I need a good connection. But not only that, we ALL could use good WI-FI for all of our social media and email.

Most hotels fail miserably.

When I bought my motorcycle and started traveling, I immediately noticed that the “free Wi-Fi” advertised by the hotels I stayed in was a miserable excuse for bandwidth. It took forever to connect, took forever to load the page, and watch a video or live stream?

“Fuh-get-about it!”

That’s just the cost of doing business and you pass it on to your customers. It’s like anything else you provide your guests. In my opinion, just keep the little bottle of lotion and give me a strong internet connection.

On the other side of the coin, the higher priced, high end hotels are just the opposite. They have a strong Wi-Fi signal, but they turn around and charge you an arm and a leg for it.

I recently stayed in a very well known hotel. Room was $245.00 for the night. It was a special occasion with my wife. When I checked in I asked about Wi-Fi.

“Yes, you can connect in your room” was the answer.

So when we got unpacked, I got my devices and looked for the connection. The first screen that popped up was how much it would cost me.

WHAT????

I paid $14.00 for one night of internet. Absurd.

Look, I’m not in the hotel business. I don’t know a thing about it. I’m sure they’re doing the best they can in a very competitive environment. But I think it’s ridiculous that I can’t connect to the internet.

When I check in to a hotel, I’m looking to relax and I’m looking to connect to the internet. When I have trouble with that, then I blame the hotel. I’m frustrated and it’s hard to get my work done. And I really don’t want to feel like I’m being “nickle and dimed” to death.

My opinion is that access to a strong internet connection is absolutely critical for everybody. If you need to charge an extra couple of dollars for the room, then so be it. I just think that when you check in somewhere, it’s a “given” that you will have a strong connection to the world. It’s 2017 for heaven’s sake.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

