Dr. Kristine Nakutis named as executive director of the APSU Center at Fort Campbell

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Kristine V. Nakutis has been hired as the executive director of the Austin Peay Center at Fort Campbell, effective May 15th, 2017.

A retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, Nakutis comes to Austin Peay from Jackson State Community College, where she has served as veterans affairs coordinator since 2015.

In addition, Nakutis helped the college raise over $94,000 in state funds in support of veteran student programs through the Veterans Reconnect Grant program from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

With those funds, Nakutis was able to create a military student center, as well as establish a textbook and calculator loan program and peer tutoring program to increase completion and retention rates among veterans.

Nakutis was previously an assistant professor of philosophy and composition at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. She has additional teaching experience as an adjunct faculty member at St. Thomas Aquinas College and Mount Saint Mary College, both in New York, as well as Central Texas College.

While serving in the U.S. Army, Nakutis was senior executive director of the Milan Army Ammunition Plant in Milan, Tennessee, from 2004-2009, leading over 750 employees who produced, tested, stored and shipped medium and large caliber munitions for the Department of Defense and international customers. She managed ammunition production, logistics, safety, human resources and facilities. She also served as support operations officer and supply chain manager for the 6th Ordinance Battalion at Camp Carroll in the Republic of Korea from 2002-2004.

Nakutis received her Bachelor of Arts in political science from Marist College in 1989 and her Master of Arts in philosophy from the University of Massachusetts in 1999. She received her Doctor of Education in higher education leadership from Northcentral University in 2016.

Nakutis will replace Dr. Cindy Taylor, who has served as interim director since January 2017.

For more information on the Austin Peay Center at Ft. Campbell, visit www.apsu.edu/apfc

