Nashville Sounds Blast Round Rock Express, 11-0

Nashville Sounds

Round Rock, TX – The Nashville Sounds extended their win streak to five games Tuesday night after clobbering the Round Rock Express 11-0. The Sounds offense launched five home runs on the night and has hit 13 over the last five games while the pitching staff recorded its first shutout of the season.

Matt Chapman, Mark Canha, Renato Nunez, and Joey Wendle each clubbed round-trippers for the Sounds (11-11). For Nunez, it was his third straight game with a home run while Chapman was not content with just recording his first long ball of the season. The Sounds third basement went deep twice for his seventh career multi-home run game.

For the A’s #3 prospect it was his first home run of the season after clubbing 36 in 2016.

Meanwhile for the Sounds, Raul Alcantara (0-0, 0.00) looked sharp in his 2017 Nashville debut as he retired the first eight batters he faced before giving up a bloop single to Josh Wilson in the third inning.

Alcantara needed just 40 pitches to get through three innings, 27 of which were strikes. The bullpen shut the door on the Express as they chipped in with six shutout innings for the Sounds’ first shutout of the season. Michael Brady (1-1, 4.30) tossed three scoreless innings to earn his first victory in 2017 and surrendered just one base hit.

Five of the nine Sounds hitters recorded multi-hit games led by Wendle who collected three base knocks. Canha and Chapman each drove in three runs for Nashville.

During the five game win streak for the Sounds, the offense has put up 40 runs on 56 hits while the pitching staff has allowed just nine runs. The starting pitchers have not allowed a single earned run during this stretch.

The Sounds continue a four game set with the Express Wednesday night for game two of the series. Right-hander Paul Blackburn (1-2, 1.64) takes the mound for the Sounds against right-hander Allen Webster (0-2, 8.71) for Round Rock. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

Sections

Topics