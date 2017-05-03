APSU Baseball falls at Vanderbilt, 8-4

APSU Sports Information

Nashville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball senior first baseman Dre Gleason hit a solo home run but the Governors could not overcome an early deficit in an 8-4 nonconference loss to Vanderbilt, Tuesday night at Hawkins Field.

Vanderbilt (27-17) proved opportunistic as it scored in each of the game’s first four innings. The Commodores capitalized on four walks and hit batsman in those opening frames, scoring four of those free passes while building a 6-1 lead after four innings.

The Governors would not strike again until the sixth inning when Gleason hit his season’s 11th home run to lead off the frame, narrowing the deficit to 6-2. However, Vanderbilt would respond with a run of its own in the sixth and added another run in the eighth to extend its lead to 8-2.

Austin Peay put together its best threat of the contest in the ninth against Vanderbilt closer Reed Hayes. After a line-drive double play, Willis singled to left field to start the rally. Giovannelli was hit by a pitch and designated hitter Malcolm Tipler walked to load the bases. Third baseman Alex Robles supplied two runs on single up the middle, but Hayes would strike out the next Govs batter to end the threat.

Gleason finished the night 2-for-5 with a RBI and run scored. Robles also went 2-for-5 with two RBI while Giovannelli went 2-for-4.

Govs starter Caleb Powell (2-4) surrendered four runs on four hits and two walks over 2.2 innings and was tagged for the loss.

Vanderbilt first baseman Julian Infante had three RBI in his 1-for-4 outing with his RBI coming when he was hit by a pitch in the fourth, on a ground out in the sixth and a double in the eighth. Center fielder Jeren Kendall had and catcher Jason Delay each went 2-for-4.

Commodores starter Chandler Day (7-1), the first of six pitchers used by Vanderbilt in the contest, was credited with the win after two scoreless innings that saw him allow just two hits while striking out one batter.

Austin Peay returns home to start a four-game home stand when it hosts SIU Edwardsville in a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series scheduled to start with a 6:00pm, Friday contest.

Sections

Topics