Austin Peay State University Wind Ensemble to perform outdoor Star Wars concert on May 4th

May 3, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – On Thursday, May 4th, 2017, The Force will be with Austin Peay State University as the APSU Wind Ensemble invites you to celebrate the music of Star Wars with a free musical program featuring the series’ iconic score.

APSU Wind Ensemble to perform outdoor Star Wars concert on May 4th

The event, which is free and open to the public, takes place at 7:30pm on the new residential quad located off of Drane Street on the University campus.

Led by Gregory Wolynec, APSU director of bands, the APSU Wind Ensemble will perform a Sousa-style concert featuring light classical music, marches, patriotic tunes and a suite of pieces from the Star Wars films. Families are invited to bring a picnic dinner, blankets and lawn chairs.

In case of rain, the event will be held inside the Memorial Health Building, also located on the University campus.


