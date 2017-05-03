|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: 101st Airborne Division Band member Ruben Salinas named 2017 Army Soldier-Musician of the Year Newer: City of Clarksville hold Frank Sutton statue dedication »
Austin Peay State University Wind Ensemble to perform outdoor Star Wars concert on May 4th
Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, May 4th, 2017, The Force will be with Austin Peay State University as the APSU Wind Ensemble invites you to celebrate the music of Star Wars with a free musical program featuring the series’ iconic score.
The event, which is free and open to the public, takes place at 7:30pm on the new residential quad located off of Drane Street on the University campus.
Led by Gregory Wolynec, APSU director of bands, the APSU Wind Ensemble will perform a Sousa-style concert featuring light classical music, marches, patriotic tunes and a suite of pieces from the Star Wars films. Families are invited to bring a picnic dinner, blankets and lawn chairs.
In case of rain, the event will be held inside the Memorial Health Building, also located on the University campus.
SectionsEvents
TopicsAPSU, APSU Campus, APSU Memorial Health Building, APSU Wind Ensemble, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville TN, Drane Street, Gregory Wolynec, Star Wars
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed