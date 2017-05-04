|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Planters Bank Presents to show “A League of Their Own” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, May 7th Newer: Clarksville Police ask help Identifying and Locating Vehicle Burglary and Theft Suspects »
More than 100 APSU freshman students inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society
Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, April 13th, 2017 more than 100 Austin Peay State University freshman students were inducted into the Alpha Lambda Delta (ALD) National Honor Society.
“This is the largest crowd I have seen at an induction in over a decade,”Dr. Steven Ryan, professor of languages and literature and ALD faculty advisor, said.Inductees learned about the history of the national honor society and took an oath “to continue to maintain high scholarship and to use education for the benefit of the community, nation and the world in which we live.”
Dr. Loretta Griffy, associate provost for Student Success, spoke to the students and family members, inspiring the new inductees to continuously strive for excellence academically and socially by staying involved in the activities of the ALD.
The APSU Center for Teaching and Learning began working with the honor society in February of this year. Lorneth Peters is the assigned chapter advisor, along with Mark Gray and Patrick Perdew, who oversee the day-to-day activities of ALD.
The honor society was founded in the spring of 1924 at the University of Illinois by Dean Maria Leonard. Today, ALD has more than 275 chapters throughout the United States and has initiated more than one million students. Membership in ALD is open to full-time freshmen students who earn a 3.5 or are in the top 20 percent of their class.
The following students were inducted:
Stephen Alexander, Gina Alfonsetti, Alyssa Baker,Zachery Bellar, RaeAnne Black, Peyton Bone, Leslie Bradley, Destiny Brewington, Brittany Brooks,Justin Burson, Alex Carrizo, Jendaya Cervetti, Matthew Chandler, Matthew Cobasky, Virginia Coleman,Sydney Cooper, Lauren Crews, Megan Cundiff, Katelynn Daniels, Jacob Davila, Lydia Deason, Camey Deason, Michael Demarchi, Sierra Doggett, Chloe Estes, Lauren Felts, Rebekah Finley, Joshua Forbess, John Fussell, Brittney Gardner, Kaitlyn Gidcomb, Morgan Gleckler, Casey Granato, Kendra Gregg, Laurel Hansen, Kaycie Hartwig, Kelly Hatch, Alexandria Hudson, Kiara Jackson, Shamaria Jefferson, Emily Johnson, Kuniko Kincaid, Jake Kolaski, Ana-Carlin Krueger, Michaela Larson, Adriana Madison, Rachel Mann, Katie Markham, Gabrielle Maxwell, Madelyn Mayes, Courtney McCormick, Hayley McDowell, Justin McGregor, Benjamin Meadows, Richard Milner, Luke Muiznieks, Lauren Nash, Macy Osborne, Celena Otey, Jason Pagenkopf, Haley Palmeri, Monica Pan, Parth Patel, Cameron Pena, Franchesca Perry, Josephine Philbrook, Hunter Reese, Emily Rendleman, Brianna Richardson, Gabriela Rios, Briana Robinson, Kassidy Robison, Alison Rogers, Lindsey Ruple, Addison Sanderlin, Karlie Sartain, Cassie Simmons, Bailey Sims, Brooklyn Sisk, Miranda Sommers, Natalie Spears, Jessica Stephens, Tia Stone, Eugene Sueiro, Victoria Taylor, Giulia Terry, Emily Thai, Shelby Thornton, Christopher Trice, Phillip Turza, Amanda Wall, Shamar Wallace, Chelsey Washum, Jaybreon Weatherspoon, Kameron Weaver, Landry Webster, Ella Weiss, Julia West, Allison Williams, Thomas Woelfle, Shannon Yarbrough and Lauren Yates.
Once inducted, these students are lifetime members and eligible for scholarships and numerous leadership opportunities.
To learn more about ALD, please visit http://www.nationalald.org/ or contact the chapter advisor, Lorneth Peters, at 931.221.6084.
SectionsEducation
TopicsAddison Sanderlin, Adriana Madison, Alex Carrizo, Alexandria Hudson, Alison Rogers, Allison Williams, Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society, Alyssa Baker, Amanda Wall, Ana-Carlin Krueger, APSU, APSU Center for Teaching and Learning, Austin Peay State University, Bailey Sims, Benjamin Meadows, Briana Robinson, Brianna Richardson, Brittany Brooks, Brittney Gardner, Brooklyn Sisk, Cameron Pena, Camey Deason, Casey Granato, Cassie Simmons, Celena Otey, Chelsey Washum, Chloe Estes, Christopher Trice, Clarksville TN, Courtney McCormick, Destiny Brewington, Ella Weiss, Emily Johnson, Emily Rendleman, Emily Thai, Eugene Sueiro, Franchesca Perry, Gabriela Rios, Gabrielle Maxwell, Gina Alfonsetti, Giulia Terry, Haley Palmeri, Hayley McDowell, Hunter Reese, Jacob Davila, Jake Kolaski, Jason Pagenkopf, Jaybreon Weatherspoon, Jendaya Cervetti, Jessica Stephens, John Fussell, Josephine Philbrook, Joshua Forbess, Julia West, Justin Burson, Justin McGregor, Kaitlyn Gidcomb, Kameron Weaver, Karlie Sartain, Kassidy Robison, Katelynn Daniels, Katie Markham, Kaycie Hartwig, Kelly Hatch, Kendra Gregg, Kiara Jackson, Kuniko Kincaid, Landry Webster, Laurel Hansen, Lauren Crews, Lauren Felts, Lauren Nash, Lauren Yates, Leslie Bradley, Lindsey Ruple, Loretta Griffy, Lorneth Peters, Luke Muiznieks, Lydia Deason, Macy Osborne, Madelyn Mayes, Mark Gray, Matthew Chandler, Matthew Cobasky, Megan Cundiff, Michael Demarchi, Michaela Larson, Miranda Sommers, Monica Pan, Morgan Gleckler, Natalie Spears, Parth Patel, Patrick Perdew, Peyton Bone, Phillip Turza, Rachel Mann, Raeanne Black, Rebekah Finley, Richard Milner, scholarships, Shamar Wallace, Shamaria Jefferson, Shannon Yarbrough, Shelby Thornton, Sierra Doggett, Stephen Alexander, Steven Ryan, Sydney Cooper, Thomas Woelfle, Tia Stone, University of Illinois, Victoria Taylor, Virginia Coleman, Zachery Bellar
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed