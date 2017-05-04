|
|
|
|
APSU’s Chancis Jones earns OVC Field Athlete of the Week honors
APSU Sports Information
Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University jumps specialist Chancis Jones has been named adidas®/Ohio Valley Conference Female Co-Field Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced Wednesday morning.
Jones got the nod thanks to an exemplary weekend in at the Memphis Tiger Invitational that saw her shoot up the OVC best lists in both the long and triple jump.
Her fourth-place leap in the long jump at 6.08m (19-11.50) equaled Kaylnn Pitts for best by a Gov, third-best in the OVC and 42nd in the NCAA East this season, while her third-place, 12.90m (42-4.00) triple jump was a personal-best which moved her into second in the league.
For Jones, it’s her first career weekly honor from the Ohio Valley Conference and third by a Governor in 2016-17; Savannah Amato won for weeks of February 22nd (Indoor) and April 5th (Outdoor).
A handful of Govs, minus Jones, will compete at the Billy Hayes Invitational this weekend in Bloomington, Indiana.
