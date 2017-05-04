Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Gas and Water reports Madison Street Lanes Closed for Sewer Main Repair and Maintenance

May 4, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Thursday, May 4th, 2017              

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has closed both westbound lanes of Madison Street from 1817 to 1807 Madison Street for sewer main line repair and maintenance.

The turning lane will be designated to westbound traffic. The sewer main repair is anticipated to be finished and the lanes reopened by approximately 3:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com


