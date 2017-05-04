|
Clarksville Police ask help Identifying and Locating Vehicle Burglary and Theft Suspects
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for assistance identifying and locating two women who are suspects in a vehicle burglary and utilized a stolen atm/credit card to purchase over $1,000 in goods.
The vehicle in the video clip shows a vehicle they left in after utilizing the credit cards.
Please contact Detective Joe Shrum, 931.648.0656, ext. 5391 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591 (our online tips submission program).
