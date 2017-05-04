Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville Police ask help Identifying and Locating Vehicle Burglary and Theft Suspects

May 4, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for assistance identifying and locating two women who are suspects in a vehicle burglary and utilized a stolen atm/credit card to purchase over $1,000 in goods. 

The vehicle in the video clip shows a vehicle they left in after utilizing the credit cards.

Clarksville Police are looking for the persons in this photo for a vehicle burglary and theft.

Clarksville Police are looking for the persons in this photo for a vehicle burglary and theft.


Please contact Detective Joe Shrum, 931.648.0656, ext. 5391 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591 (our online tips submission program).

Video


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      May 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Apr    
       123456
      78910111213
      14151617181920
      21222324252627
      28293031  