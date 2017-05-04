Eleven home games highlight APSU Soccer’s 2017 Schedule

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s soccer head coach Kelley Guth released the team’s 2017 fall schedule, Wednesday, featuring 11 home contests at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

The Governors will compete in two exhibitions contests – vs. Indiana State (August 8th) and at Western Illinois (August 11th) – before the season officially gets underway at Chattanooga, August 18th.

APSU opens its home slate with three-straight matches in Clarksville, beginning with Western Kentucky (August 25th) and Lipscomb (August 27th) on the month’s final weekend. The homestand ends with a September 1st meeting against Georgia State.

After a trip to Alabama A&M on September 3rd, the Govs will honor its senior class on the weekend of September 8th – first by playing Mississippi Valley State for the first time since 2004, then wrapping up the nonconference schedule with a September 10th match against Arkansas-Little Rock.

“I think it’s a pretty balanced schedule,” Guth said. “Some opponents we’re pretty familiar with and are good regional rivalries. These games will put us to the test and prepare us for the OVC run. I think it’s a favorable travel schedule for us, which will benefit us.”

Ohio Valley Conference play for the Governors begins September 15th at Eastern Kentucky before having back-to-back games on its home pitch. APSU welcomes OVC Tournament champion SIU Edwardsville to Clarksville on September 22nd, then challenges Eastern Illinois, September 24th. Completing the month is a road trip to Jacksonville State, September 29th.

The closing stretch for the Govs features six matches in the month of October, beginning with an away fixture at Tennessee Tech, October 1st. Austin Peay then hosts Southeast Missouri (October 6th) and UT Martin (October 8th) before setting the stage for a rivalry match at Murray State, October 12th. Last year, the Govs became one of three teams to earn a point over the Racers in the last two seasons, drawing 0-0 in Clarksville.

“I like that we start with a single-game weekend at EKU, a solid team and frontrunner last year in conference play,” Guth said. “I’m thankful we get to host programs like SIUE and SEMO – tough places to play on turf – at home. We get to go to Murray which will be a great game towards the end of the season.”

The home finale is set for October 22nd against Morehead State before capping off the regular season at Belmont, October 26th.

“We spread things out a little bit in the OVC this year, so it allows for more rest time between some of the games,” Guth said. “I think that’s going to be a great benefit and in the best interest of the student-athletes – to compete at their best and recover.”

