Hilltop Super Market to hold 2nd annual Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook Off and Car Show May 5th and 6th

Clarksville, TN – Hilltop Super Market will host the 2nd annual Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook Off and Car Show this Friday and Saturday, May 6th and 7th. This event is being held in honor of Dwayne Byard who past away two years ago.

Friday night is the car show with live music and the BBQ Cook Off will be on Saturday.

Entertainment for the evening will be provided by local favorites Back Lot Pickers and The Ballistic Pintos.

The BBQ Cook Off will take place Saturday, May 6th. The categories this year are chicken, ribs, pork and dessert.

There will be cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishing teams per category as well as trophy prizes. There will also be a Grand Champion.

The Judging Team will consist of people in the local community.

The judging will begin with dessert at 11:30am, then chicken at 12:00pm, spare ribs at 12:30pm, pork at 1:00pm and finally beef brisket at 1:30pm. Winners will be announced sometime after 2:00pm once all the scores have been totaled.

So come out Friday night for the Car Show and then again on Saturday for the BBQ Cook Off for some good food and local fun.

For more information, call Cody Jackson at 931.552.9668.

Hilltop Super Market

Hilltop Super Market is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville TN. From Clarksville, you would take Hwy 48/13 south across the Cumberland river, turn right on highway 149 and Hilltop Super Market is located on the left at the top of the hill next to Freds. Hilltop serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery county area.

Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com.

