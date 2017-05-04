Montgomery County Animal Care and Control releases April 2017 Statistics

Montgomery County, TN – In an effort to make the public aware of the animal problem in Montgomery County, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control has released the statistics on the intake, adoption and euthanasia.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control took in a total of 415 animals (145 cats, 268 dogs, 1 opossum, and 1 pig).

Of these, 101 were owner surrenders (28 cats and 73 dogs); 6 cats and 49 dogs were placed under protective custody due to cruelty cases; 4 dogs were abandoned; 239 animals were brought in as strays (1 pig, 1 opossum, 107 cats and 130 dogs); 8 dogs were returned adoptions, and 2 dogs were owner request euthanasia due to illness. 28 dogs came in dead on arrival.

On the out take side, 300 animals were processed out of the facility: 94 animals were adopted to new homes (21 cats, 72 dogs, and 1 pig); 136 animals were transferred to rescue organizations (60 cats and 76 dogs); and 70 animals were reclaimed by their owners (1 cat and 69 dogs).

Sadly, 65 animals were euthanized (1 opossum, 41 cats and 23 dogs).

Thank you to all those who adopted, fostered and rescued! Look at all the lives you have saved!

About Montgomery County Animal Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. They are located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control

