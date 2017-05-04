Planters Bank Presents to show “A League of Their Own” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, May 7th

“Planters Bank Presents…” Film Series

Clarksville, TN – The “Planters Bank Presents…” film series next movie is “A League of Their Own”. This movie will be shown this Sunday, May 7th, 2017 at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 2:00pm.

“A League of Their Own” is about two sisters (Geena Davis and Lori Petty) joining the first female professional baseball league and struggle to help it succeed amidst their own growing rivalry. The film’s all-star cast also includes Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell, with Tom Hanks as the team’s washed-up, hard-drinking coach.

Admission to each film in the “Planters Bank Presents…” series is $5.00 (cash or check only). Tickets are on sale now at the Roxy Regional Theatre box office. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to showtime.

Normal box office hours are 9:00am-2:00pm, Monday through Friday.

At the concession stand, enjoy a bag of popcorn and a bottled water for $5.00 (sold separately for $4.00 and $2.00, respectively) and assorted candy for $2.00.

This film series at the Roxy Regional Theatre is made possible by the generous support of Planters Bank and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.

