39th Annual Queen City Road Race set for Saturday, May 6th

Clarksville, TN – The 39th Annual Queen City Road Race, scheduled for Saturday, May 6th, is quickly approaching and there is still time to register in person or online.

Online registration can be completed at www.cityofclarksville.com/parksrec and is available until noon on Friday, May 5th. Participants registering in person may come by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Office, 102 Public Square, through Friday, May 6th or register onsite at Austin Peay’s Foy Center the morning of Saturday, May 6th.

Be aware that as the 5K and 10K race routes take runners through the streets of Historic Downtown Clarksville, and there will be several road closures to accommodate the safety of the runners on Saturday, May 6th.

The south bound lane of North Second Street to Main Street will be closed, as well as the eastbound lane of College Street and University Avenue to Eight Street. Parking will be available in the lot located in front of Burt Elementary School. Parking will not be available in the lot located behind the Foy Center.

Are you looking for an opportunity to volunteer? Race day opportunities abound, and no experience is necessary to fill these volunteer positions! If interested, please contact Tina Boysha at 931.645.7476.

The 39th Annual Queen City Road Race is presented by the City of Clarksville and Cumberland Bank and Trust and is co-sponsored by Austin Peay State University, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, the Clarksville Montgomery County School System Coordinated School Health, NorthCrest Medical Center, The Leaf-Chronicle, and Lamar Advertising.

For complete details about the Queen City Road Race including a race schedule and course maps, please visit us online at www.cityofclarksville.com/qcrr or call 931.645.7476.

