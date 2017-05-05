APSU Baseball errors proves costly in loss to SIU Edwardsville

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – An early five-run deficit proved too much to overcome as Austin Peay State University’s baseball team dropped a 7-4 decision to SIU Edwardsville in Ohio Valley Conference action, Friday night at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (20-23, 11-13 OVC) got off to a shaky start, particularly on defense as it committed six errors in the first five innings.

The Cougars plated a run in the third inning after two APSU errors started the inning, but Govs starter Josh Rye worked around the problem to limit the damage to that run.

SIUE (19-24, 7-15 OVC) was more efficient with another pair of Austin Peay errors in the fourth. After the first three batters reached safely, a Govs committed errors on consecutive plays to surrender a pair of runs. Second baseman Alec Skender then supplied an RBI single for a third run and a 5-0 lead.

Meanwhile, SIUE starter Nelson Martz (6-4) held the Austin Peay offense at bay through five scoreless innings. The right-hander retired the first 12 batters he faced before surrendering a leadoff single in the fifth. However, SIUE’s defense turned a double play and got a stellar ground out to end the frame.

Austin Peay finally broke through in the sixth as center fielder Imani Willis led the charge with a one-out double. After a fielder’s choice that did not result in an out, designated hitter Malcolm Tipler came through with a single into left center fielder for the Govs first run.

First baseman Dre Gleason went to the same spot in the field for another run-scoring single. However, third baseman Alex Robles‘ shot to the same area was hauled in for a sacrifice fly as the Govs trimmed the deficit to 5-3.

SIUE would score two runs in the eighth to extend their lead, leaving the Govs with a 7-3 deficit entering the ninth. Left fielder Cayce Bredlau led off the Govs last chance with a home run to right center field, sparking some hope. Two of the next three Govs would be hit by pitches, allowing the tying run to reach the plate. However, SIUE reliever Mason McReaken got a fly out and ground out to end the game.

Martz (6-4) twirled four hitless frames and ultimately held the Govs to three runs on six hits over seven innings of work. He struck out six of the 27 batters he faced.

Skender’s 3-for-4, three RBI outing paced the Cougars offense. The SIUE leadoff hitter had RBI singles in the third, fourth and eighth innings. Third baseman Jordan Stading also went 3-for-5 in the Cougars 12-hit outing.

Govs starter Josh Rye (6-2) suffered the loss after allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits in six innings.

Seven different Govs ended the night with a single base hit. Tipler ended the night 1-for-3 with a RBI and a walk to pace the offense.

OVC Implications

The Govs loss dropped them to seventh in the OVC standings after Friday’s action. They remain just one game (or 42 percentage points) behind fourth-place holders Southeast Missouri (out of conference this weekend) and Murray State (defeated Eastern Kentucky, Friday).

Who Governed

Designated hitter Malcolm Tipler drove in the Govs first run with his RBI single in the sixth inning to highlight his 1-for-3 outing. He also was the second batter to earn a walk in the eighth inning as the Govs threatened to score, but saw that chance cut down by a double play.

Silver Linings

Record Breaker

Catcher Parker Phillips was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning – the 17th time the redshirt freshman has been hit by a pitch this season. He broke the Govs single season record held by Tyler Childress (2012).

Bredlau Bomb

Austin Peay’s 66th home run this season came off the bat of left fielder Cayce Bredlau to lead off the ninth inning. It was his sixth home run this season but first since March 25 against Tennessee Tech, ending a streak of 64 plate appearances without a home run.

Next Up for APSU Baseball

The Govs and Cougars resume the three-game OVC set with a 1:00pm, Saturday contest at Raymodn C. Hand Park.

Sections

Topics