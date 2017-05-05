Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police are looking for a Vehicle stolen from Best Motors

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report that on April 15th, 2017, Best Motors had two vehicles stolen from their lot. One vehicle was recovered and an arrest was made.

The other vehicle, a 1985 Nissan 300z, Blue, has not been recovered. There wasn’t a tag on the vehicle when it was stolen.

The attached images are not the actual vehicle, but downloaded photos.

Clarksville Police are trying to locate a 1985 Nissan 300z, Blue, that looks similar to the cars in this photo. Anyone with information can contact Detective Christy Bing, 931.648.0656, ext 5133.

It’s a fairly unique type of car so CPD is hoping the public can help us locate it.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Christy Bing, 931.648.0656, ext 5133 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591


