Clarksville Police quests help locating runaway Daniela Pacaja-Medina

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are trying to locate a runaway juvenile who has not been seen or heard from by the family since April 30th, 2017 around 4:20pm.

On April 30th, a family member saw her leaving the residence in a blue 4 door car with two teenage males.

The family feels as though she was headed toward Nashville Tennessee, but do not know where.

She had previously attended Antioch High School.

She took her social security card, passport, and green card with her when she left the residence.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Shaw, 931.648.0656, ext 5389 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

Missing Juvenile Daniela Pacaja-Medina

Daniela Pacaja-Medina Sex Female Race Black Age 16 Address Clarksville, TN Height 4′ 8″ Weight 130lbs Hair Color Black Eye Color Brown

