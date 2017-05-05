Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville Police quests help locating runaway Daniela Pacaja-Medina

May 5, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are trying to locate a runaway juvenile who has not been seen or heard from by the family since April 30th, 2017 around 4:20pm.

On April 30th, a family member saw her leaving the residence in a blue 4 door car with two teenage males.

The family feels as though she was headed toward Nashville Tennessee, but do not know where.

Clarksville Police are looking for runaway juvenile Daniela Pacaja-Medina. Anyone with information can contact Detective Shaw, 931.648.0656, ext 5389.

Clarksville Police are looking for runaway juvenile Daniela Pacaja-Medina. Anyone with information can contact Detective Shaw, 931.648.0656, ext 5389.

She had previously attended Antioch High School.

She took her social security card, passport, and green card with her when she left the residence.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Shaw, 931.648.0656, ext 5389 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

Missing Juvenile Daniela Pacaja-Medina

Daniela Pacaja-Medina
Sex Female Race Black
Age 16    
Address Clarksville, TN    
Height 4′ 8″ Weight 130lbs
Hair Color Black Eye Color Brown

Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      May 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Apr    
       123456
      78910111213
      14151617181920
      21222324252627
      28293031  