Clarksville Police reports Accidental Discharge of Handgun Injuries 3 Year old Female and 27 Year Old Man
Clarksville, TN – On Friday, May 5th, 2017 around 3:05pm, Clarksville Police responded to a shooting in progress call in the 200 block of Caldwell Lane.
When officers arrived they found a 3 year old female with a gunshot injury to her left thigh and a 27 year old man with a gunshot injury to the ankle area.At this point in the investigation, it appears as though a single accidental discharge of a handgun was responsible for the injury to the child and man.
How the firearm was discharged is still being determined.
The child was taken by LifeFlight in stable condition to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the man was transported by ambulance to a local area hospital in stable condition.
