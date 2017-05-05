Clarksville Travel Ball hosts H&S Farms Strawberry Slam this weekend

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday and Sunday, May 28th and 29th, USSSA baseball presents the H&S Farms Strawberry Slam Tournament. Teams from Tennessee and Kentucky will be playing on Saturday and Sunday at Heritage Park.

The Pool play schedule for the H&S Farms Strawberry Slam is posted on the USSSA website.

“The primary focus of USSSA is the development of programs that allow for teams of all skill levels to compete against one another. Clarksville Travel Ball’s vision is to provide an opportunity for local players to participate in tournament atmospheres,” stated Brian Walker, USSSA area director.

Everyone is invited to come out to Heritage Park this Saturday and Sunday for the H&S Strawberry Slam.

Games begin at 9:00am each day.

Sunday morning there will be a short devotional at 8:00am.

Gate Fee is $7.00 per person per day for those over the age of twelve. 12 and under get in free so bring the whole family for an enjoyable weekend of baseball.

USSSA believes the overall development of all players can be enhanced by the experience and fun of state and national tournament play.

Heritage Park is located at 1241 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, TN.

For any questions, please contact Brian Walker at 931.561.0512.

