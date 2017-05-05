Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Explorers to host Car Wash Saturday

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – Got a dirty ride? It’s time to spring clean your car and help local youth.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Explorers Post 600 will be hosting a donation only car wash Saturday, May 6th, 2017 at First Advantage Bank at 1929 Madison Street from 9:00am to 2:00pm.

Money raised from the car wash will go towards the Explorers Program.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Explorers will hold a Car Wash at the Madison Street First Advantage Bank, Saturday.

The program is fully funded by donations and helps young men and women between the ages of 14 to 20 with an interest in law enforcement learn about the profession.


