Nashville falls to Round Rock Walk-Off, 4-3

Nashville Sounds

Round Rock, TX – Jurickson Profar’s walk-off base hit gave the Round Rock Dance Halls a 4-3 win over the Nashville Honky Tonks at Dell Diamond on Friday night. The 10th inning base hit gave Round Rock a big advantage in the two-game #BattleForTheBoot series between the two American Southern Division rivals.

Profar’s game-winner came off Honky Tonks reliever Aaron Kurcz with one out in the inning. Kurcz struck out A.J. Jimenez to start the inning, but then issued a costly walk to Elio Castillo.

Nashville (12-13) starter Zach Neal gave the Honky Tonks a chance with the longest outing by a starter this year. Neal went seven innings and allowed three runs on six hits in the quality start.

Trailing 1-0 into the fourth, Mark Canha blasted his fifth homer of the season to even the game at 1-1. Round Rock got the lead right back on Cesar Puello’s sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning.

It remained 2-1 until the seventh as Neal and Round Rock starter Tyler Wagner both locked in. Matt Olson singled with one out in the top of the seventh, and trotted home moments later when third baseman Matt Chapman launched a two-run homer to give the Honky Tonks a 3-2 lead.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Josh Wilson’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh tied the game at 3-3.

Nashville had a golden opportunity in the ninth but let it slip away. Round Rock pitchers R.J. Alvarez and Preston Claiborne combined to issue three walks in the frame. The Honky Tonks turned to pinch-hitter Chris Parmelee with the bases loaded, but he struck out the end the threat.

With two more home runs, Nashville has hit 20 over the team’s last nine games. Chapman hit three and Canha hit two in the four-game series split.

The two teams do not face each other until late June at First Tennessee Park. Game two of the #BattleForTheBoot series will be in Nashville on Thursday, June 29th. The Honky Tonks will need to win the game to force a social media vote to decide the series.

The Sounds return to First Tennessee Park Saturday night to begin a nine-day, eight-game homestand against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Right-hander Daniel Gossett (0-2, 4.94) starts for Nashville against right-hander Tyrell Jenkins (2-2, 5.79) for El Paso.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

Sections

Topics