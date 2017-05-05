Nashville Sounds return home for Eight Games, Saturday

Faith and Family Night, Bark in the Park, Mother’s Day Celebration Highlight Nine-Day Stretch

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns to First Tennessee Park tomorrow to begin a nine-day, eight-game homestand against a pair of Pacific Conference opponents.

The Sounds welcome the defending PCL Champion El Paso Chihuahuas – Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres – for a four-game series from May 6th-9th. After a team off day on Wednesday, May 10th, the Albuquerque Isotopes – Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies – are in town for a four-game set from May 11th-14th.

Below is a preview for each game of the homestand:

Saturday, May 6th

Nashville Sounds vs. El Paso

6:35pm – Gates open at 5:00pm

Faith and Family Night presented by Trevecca Nazarene University – Join the Sounds for a night of worship and baseball with player testimonies. Jason Gray performs a pre-game concert at the scoreboard plaza with gates opening for the festivities at 5:00pm.

In connection with Faith and Family Night, the Sounds are partnering with the Nashville Diaper Connection. Fans are encouraged to support the cause by donating new packages of diapers or unused, open packages at First Tennessee Park.

The Band Box Pop Up Guest Chef Vivek Surti from VEA Supper Club serving a roasted Bear Creek Farm Lamb Sandwich with tahini, cucumber, pickled chilies, cilantro, and mint – presented by First Tennessee.

Sunday, May 7th

Nashville Sounds vs. El Paso

2:05pm – Gates open at 1:00pm

Sunglasses Giveaway presented by Family Leisure to the first 2,000 fans.

Pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 1:05-1:20. In addition, the Sounds promo team will host the coloring station for children to color baseball posters and sign up for on-field games.

Military Sunday presented by Piedmont Natural Gas and Tennessee 811– The Sounds extend their military appreciation with special military green jerseys and discounted Corner or General Admission tickets for active and veteran men, women and families – subject to availability.

Youth Sports Day – local youth baseball leagues can enjoy discounted tickets and take part in a pre-game on-field parade in their team uniform.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (12 & under) presented by First Tennessee.

Monday, May 8th

Matt Olson Home Jersey T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans.

Kroger Plus Monday – Buy a “Family 4-Pack” that includes 4 Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs & 4 fountain sodas for $44 when fans show their Kroger Plus card at the Sounds Ticket Office. The “Family 4-Pack” is available for advanced purchase only – subject to availability.

Tuesday, May 9th

Nashville Sounds vs. El Paso

6:35pm – Gates open at 5:30pm

Tuesday Night Live – Bark in the Park Night presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. The first 1,000 fans receive a dog frame with leash holder. Dog tickets are $5.00 with all proceeds benefitting New Leash on Life. All dog owners will have to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccinations for their dog prior to entering the ballpark.

Registration tables will be at the Right Field Entrance on 5th Avenue. The Right Field Entrance is the only entry and exit point for dogs. For more information on Bark in the Park, visit www.nashvillesounds.com/barkinthepark

Thursday, May 11th

Nashville Sounds vs. Albuquerque

6:35pm – Gates open at 5:30pm

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback jerseys to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Coca-Cola fountain soda and Budweiser draft beer specials for $2.00.

Friday, May 12th

Nashville Sounds vs. Albuquerque

6:35pm – Gates open at 5:30pm

FOX17 post-game fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security. Enjoy the fireworks with a custom country music playlist.

The Band Box Pop Up Guest Chef Sarah Gavigan from Otaku Ramen and Little Octopus – presented by First Tennessee.

Saturday, May 13th

Nashville Sounds vs. Albuquerque

6:35pm – Gates open at 5:30pm

Sunday, May 14th

Nashville Sounds vs. Albuquerque

2:05pm – Gates open at 1:00pm

Mother’s Day Celebration with mini massages and mini manicures for all moms presented by Gildan.

Pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 1:05pm-1:20pm. In addition, the Sounds promo team will host the coloring station for children to color baseball posters and sign up for on-field games.

Military Sunday presented by Piedmont Natural Gas and Tennessee 811– The Sounds extend their military appreciation with special military green jerseys and discounted Corner or General Admission tickets for active and veteran men, women and families – subject to availability.

Youth Sports Day – local youth baseball leagues can enjoy discounted tickets and take part in a pre-game on-field parade in their team uniform.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (12 & under) presented by First Tennessee.

The Nashville Sounds have partnered with the following media outlets – Mondays: 96.3 JACKfm, Tuesdays: The Tennessean and NASH-FM 103.3, Wednesdays: 102.5 The Game, Thursdays: iHeartMedia, Fridays: FOX17, and Sundays: WSMV-TV Channel 4.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

