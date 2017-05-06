52 APSU Governors athletes participate in Austin Peay State University’s 90th commencement

|
May 6, 2017 |
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Fifty-two APSU Governors athletes were scheduled to participate in Austin Peay State University’s 88th Spring Commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 5th, 2017 at the Winfield Dunn Center.
Vice chair of the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) Emily Reynolds gave the keynote address.
APSU Student Athletes
The following APSU student-athletes and athletics alumni were master’s degree candidates for the May 2017 Commencement:
- Erika Adams, women’s track and field
- Jada Stotts, volleyball
The following APSU student-athletes and athletics alumni were bachelor’s degree candidates for the May 2017 Commencement:
- Brianna Avitabile, women’s soccer
- Tearra Banks, women’s basketball
- Allie Blackwood, softball
- Evan Borowski, men’s tennis
- Amber Bosworth, women’s golf
- Cayce Bredlau, baseball
- Rashaan Coleman, football
- Ben Collins, football
- Mallory Crawford, women’s track and field
- Max Ewoldt, football
- Christiana Gable, softball
- Alyssa Gilley, women’s basketball
- Chandler Groves, softball
- Daniel Hamm, men’s cross country
- Autumn Hanners, softball
- Jordan Harmon, baseball
- Kyle Harmon, men’s cross country
- Ricky Heagarty, baseball
- Erik Hedberg, men’s golf
- Myiah Johnson, women’s track and field
- Chancis Jones, women’s track and field
- Kenny Jones, men’s basketball
- Isabela Jovanovic, women’s tennis
- Morgan Kauffman, women’s golf
- Unjala Lester, women’s track and field
- Mary Rush Locastro, women’s soccer
- Mickey Macius, football
- Craig Massoni, baseball
- Patrick Massoni, baseball
- Timarious Mitchell, football
- Manuel Montenegro, men’s tennis
- John Murry, men’s basketball
- Zach Neff, baseball
- Demi Nicolozakes, women’s tennis
- Caleb Powell, baseball
- Beth Rates, women’s basketball
- Martin Rejman, men’s cross country
- Carlos Rios, cheer team
- April Rivers, women’s basketball
- Justin Roberson, football
- Gino Roberson, football
- Alex Robles, baseball
- Ryan Sinkler, football
- Natalie Smith, women’s soccer
- Zach Stuart, football
- Frankie Traughber, cheer team
- Antonio Turner, football
- Nicole Wojcik, women’s soccer
- Ashleigh Woods, women’s track and field
These athletes weren’t just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…
- Three Ohio Valley Conference Champions
- A hole-in-one during the 2016-17 women’s golf season
- Two Louisville Slugger Freshman All-Americans
- Austin Peay’s all-time leader in minutes played (women’s soccer)
- Six school records in track and field
- Two APSU Female Athlete of the Year honorees
- A 1,000-point scorer on the hardwood.
- An MLB draftee
- 27 OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll members
- A member of the German National Softball Team
- The 2014 OVC Rookie of the Year
- Four Arthur Ashe Jr. Sport Scholars
- An All-OVC Championship Team women’s golfer
- The first player in OVC history to earn multiple All-OVC first-team honors in the same season.
- Four All-OVC performers
- 2016-17 OVC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year
- 23 medals in OVC Track Championship competition
- The only known baseball player to hit for the cycle and earn the victory on the mound in the same game.
- 2013 OVC Baseball Player of the Year
- Three OVC Medal of Honor recipients
- Four international student-athletes
