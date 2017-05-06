52 APSU Governors athletes participate in Austin Peay State University’s 90th commencement

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Fifty-two APSU Governors athletes were scheduled to participate in Austin Peay State University’s 88th Spring Commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 5th, 2017 at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Vice chair of the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) Emily Reynolds gave the keynote address.

APSU Student Athletes

The following APSU student-athletes and athletics alumni were master’s degree candidates for the May 2017 Commencement:

Erika Adams, women’s track and field

Jada Stotts, volleyball

The following APSU student-athletes and athletics alumni were bachelor’s degree candidates for the May 2017 Commencement:

Brianna Avitabile, women’s soccer

Tearra Banks, women’s basketball

Allie Blackwood, softball

Evan Borowski, men’s tennis

Amber Bosworth, women’s golf

Cayce Bredlau, baseball

Rashaan Coleman, football

Ben Collins, football

Mallory Crawford, women’s track and field

Max Ewoldt, football

Christiana Gable, softball

Alyssa Gilley, women’s basketball

Chandler Groves, softball

Daniel Hamm, men’s cross country

Autumn Hanners, softball

Jordan Harmon, baseball

Kyle Harmon, men’s cross country

Ricky Heagarty, baseball

Erik Hedberg, men’s golf

Myiah Johnson, women’s track and field

Chancis Jones, women’s track and field

Kenny Jones, men’s basketball

Isabela Jovanovic, women’s tennis

Morgan Kauffman, women’s golf

Unjala Lester, women’s track and field

Mary Rush Locastro, women’s soccer

Mickey Macius, football

Craig Massoni, baseball

Patrick Massoni, baseball

Timarious Mitchell, football

Manuel Montenegro, men’s tennis

John Murry, men’s basketball

Zach Neff, baseball

Demi Nicolozakes, women’s tennis

Caleb Powell, baseball

Beth Rates, women’s basketball

Martin Rejman, men’s cross country

Carlos Rios, cheer team

April Rivers, women’s basketball

Justin Roberson, football

Gino Roberson, football

Alex Robles, baseball

Ryan Sinkler, football

Natalie Smith, women’s soccer

Zach Stuart, football

Frankie Traughber, cheer team

Antonio Turner, football

Nicole Wojcik, women’s soccer

Ashleigh Woods, women’s track and field

These athletes weren’t just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

Three Ohio Valley Conference Champions

A hole-in-one during the 2016-17 women’s golf season

Two Louisville Slugger Freshman All-Americans

Austin Peay’s all-time leader in minutes played (women’s soccer)

Six school records in track and field

Two APSU Female Athlete of the Year honorees

A 1,000-point scorer on the hardwood.

An MLB draftee

27 OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll members

A member of the German National Softball Team

The 2014 OVC Rookie of the Year

Four Arthur Ashe Jr. Sport Scholars

An All-OVC Championship Team women’s golfer

The first player in OVC history to earn multiple All-OVC first-team honors in the same season.

Four All-OVC performers

2016-17 OVC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year

23 medals in OVC Track Championship competition

The only known baseball player to hit for the cycle and earn the victory on the mound in the same game.

2013 OVC Baseball Player of the Year

Three OVC Medal of Honor recipients

Four international student-athletes

