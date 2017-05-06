Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Softball splits doubleheader with Murray State on Senior Day

APSU Sports Information

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s softball seniors went out with a bang, Saturday at Cheryl Holt Field, as they defeated Murray State in their season-closing game, 8-2, after dropping the first game of the Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader, 9-1.

Austin Peay Seniors Rikki Arkansas, Chandler Groves, Allie Blackwood, Autumn Hanners, Christiana Gable, and Sidney Hooper were celebrated before the game. (APSU Sports Information)

The Senior Day win was also a Heritage Bank Battle of the Border victory for Austin Peay versus its long-time rival.

In the nightcap, Austin Peay (17-31, 5-15 OVC) jumped on the Racers for five runs in the bottom of the first inning, with senior Allie Blackwood driving in two runs with a single, while Drew Dudley recorded an RBI double and senior Christiana Gable an RBI single.

APSU Softball - Christiana GableGovs senior starting pitcher Sidney Hooper (1-2) would take it from there, holding the Racers (35-16, 11-7 OVC) off the board until the top of the fifth inning, while going 6.2 innings in the contest, while giving up six hits and two runs, while walking three and striking out two.

Austin Peay would extend its lead out to 8-0 in the bottom of the fourth, with Danielle Liermann driving in two runs with a double and Acree picking up and RBI single.

APSU Softball - Allie BlackwoodAcree would finish the game a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, while Liermann recorded two hits.

Murray State would score it’s two runs in the top of the fifth inning, to make it 8-2, but that would be as close as the Racers would get, with Austin Peay pitchers retiring eight of the final nine Racers hitters they faced to seal away the victory.

APSU Softball - Sidney HooperIn Game 1, Murray State broke the game open with a five-run second inning, while their starter Mason Robinson (23-7) held the Govs to just two hits (singles by Acree and Carly Mattson) in her four innings of work, while walking three and striking out five.

The Racers would score their final four runs in the top of the fifth, to extend their lead to 9-0, before Austin Peay pushing across its lone run of the contest in the bottom of the inning on a Kendall Vedder drawing a bases-loaded walk to force in Acree.

The games Saturday were the final contests for six APSU seniors, Rikki Arkansas, Chandler Groves, Autumn Hanners, Blackwood, Gable and Hooper.

APSU Seniors Rikki Arkansas, Allie Blackwood, Chandler Groves, Christiana Gable, Autumn Hanners and Sidney Hooper

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

