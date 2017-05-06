|
Austin Peay Baseball’s Alex Robles earns second APSU Athletic of the Week award
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University baseball team senior utility player Alex Robles has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.
In Sunday’s rubber match against UT Martin, Robles earned another in a series of firsts in his Austin Peay career—his first cycle, in a 5-for-5 effort that paced the Govs to an 8-5 win against the Skyhawks. Additionally, Robles earned the win on the mound with a six-inning, six-strikeout performance—the first known instance of a player hitting for the cycle and earning the win on the mound in the same game.
In addition to his first career five-hit game and the first cycle by a Governor since 2005, Robles hit .556 (10-for-18) with six runs and seven RBI last week, earning adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Player of the Week and Tennessee Sports Writers Association Baseball Player of the Week. It’s the second time this season Robles has taken both awards.
The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.
Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included:
