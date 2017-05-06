Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Mayors proclaim Safe Boating Week

May 6, 2017 | Print This Post
 

As season heats up, boaters urged to use caution

City of Clarksville - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – Local government leaders and the United States Coast Guard and Auxiliary are urging residents to be safe on the water as Memorial Day and the summer boating season approaches.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Coast Guard officials gathered recently to sign a proclamation declaring May 20th-26th as National Safe Boating Week.

William Welty, Flotilla Commander; Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett; City of Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan; and Fred Gilman, Division 11 Commander, USCG Auxiliary; gathered on May 1st to sign a proclamation designating May 20th-26th as Safe Boating Week.

William Welty, Flotilla Commander; Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett; City of Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan; and Fred Gilman, Division 11 Commander, USCG Auxiliary; gathered on May 1st to sign a proclamation designating May 20th-26th as Safe Boating Week.

The proclamation encourages all boaters to wear life jackets, know the “Rules of the Road” on the water, boat responsibly and take a safe boating class.

For more about safe boating visit the Coast Guard Auxilliary website at www.cgaux.org


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      May 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Apr    
       123456
      78910111213
      14151617181920
      21222324252627
      28293031  