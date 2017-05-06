Mayors proclaim Safe Boating Week

As season heats up, boaters urged to use caution

Clarksville, TN – Local government leaders and the United States Coast Guard and Auxiliary are urging residents to be safe on the water as Memorial Day and the summer boating season approaches.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Coast Guard officials gathered recently to sign a proclamation declaring May 20th-26th as National Safe Boating Week.

For more about safe boating visit the Coast Guard Auxilliary website at www.cgaux.org

